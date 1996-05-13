DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Jan-2019
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1898.64
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1000.0099
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- NAV Chart
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.12
0.49
1.45
2.92
6.08
5.9
4.86
4.95
|Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
|Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
|Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Latest Dividends
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW D RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.37
|6500000
|64.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.07
|4000000
|39.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.03
|2000000
|19.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.78
|1500000
|14.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|92.25
|0
|1,778.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|9.86
