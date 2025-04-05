DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- NAV Chart
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.37
|6500000
|64.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|2.07
|4000000
|39.87
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.03
|2000000
|19.91
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.78
|1500000
|14.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|92.25
|0
|1,778.18
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.50
|0
|9.86
