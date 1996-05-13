iifl-logo
iifl-logo

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Gilt Funds - Short Term

Launch Date

01-Aug-2013

Fund Manager

Karan Mundhara

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3843.93

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.1527

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D- NAV Chart

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.35
0.93
2.05
5.59
9.43
7.33
6.65
7.31
Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
02-Apr-20250.064910

DSP Savings Fund Direct IDCW D- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-2.8910500000106.02
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2025-/-1.40500000051.29
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2025-/-0.96350000035.29
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-8.486500311.46
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-7.836000287.42
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-5.804500212.94
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-5.324100195.46
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-5.3120000000194.94
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-3.953000145.11
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-3.292500120.94
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-2.69200098.72
Commercial PaperTata Cap.Hsg.-/-2.61200095.76
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.58200094.93
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-2.58200094.84
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-2.57200094.51
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-2.55200093.58
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-2.53200092.99
Commercial PaperFedbank Financi.-/-2.01150073.76
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.97150072.40
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-1.94150071.20
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.93150070.86
Commercial PaperDeutsche Invest-/-1.34100049.11
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.34500000049.23
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.33100048.79
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.33100048.74
Certificate of DepositsIndusInd Bank-/-1.32100048.43
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.31100048.17
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.31100048.13
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.31100048.09
Commercial PaperHero Housing Fin-/-1.31100048.22
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-1.30100047.58
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.30100047.57
Certificate of DepositsIDFC First Bank-/-1.29100047.48
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-1.29100047.40
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-1.29100047.32
Commercial PaperStand.Char. Cap.-/-1.29100047.30
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-1.28100046.99
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-1.27100046.58
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.6750024.68
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.66250000024.33
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.6550024.02
Certificate of DepositsS I D B I-/-0.6550023.81
Certificate of DepositsFederal Bank-/-0.6550023.69
Certificate of DepositsIndian Bank-/-0.6550023.69
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.6450023.68
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.6450023.57
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-0.6350023.28
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.59021.60
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.190-6.36

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Karan Mundhara
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.