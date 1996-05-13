DSP Savings Fund IDCW D
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Savings Fund IDCW D
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Short Term
Launch Date
: 01-Aug-2013
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3843.93
DSP Savings Fund IDCW D - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.1021
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Savings Fund IDCW D- NAV Chart
DSP Savings Fund IDCW D- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.89
1.98
5.43
9.11
7.06
6
6.64
|Category Avg
1.2
1.92
3.01
4.32
9.51
7.05
6.44
7.71
|Category Best
3.8
3.15
3.76
5.59
12.58
8.38
7.37
10.47
|Category Worst
0.25
0.75
1.89
3.39
4.49
5.26
5.18
4.41
DSP Savings Fund IDCW D- Latest Dividends
DSP Savings Fund IDCW D- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|2.89
|10500000
|106.02
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.40
|5000000
|51.29
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|0.96
|3500000
|35.29
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|8.48
|6500
|311.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|7.83
|6000
|287.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|5.80
|4500
|212.94
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|5.32
|4100
|195.46
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|5.31
|20000000
|194.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.95
|3000
|145.11
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|3.29
|2500
|120.94
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|2.69
|2000
|98.72
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|2.61
|2000
|95.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.58
|2000
|94.93
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|2.58
|2000
|94.84
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|2.57
|2000
|94.51
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.55
|2000
|93.58
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|2.53
|2000
|92.99
|Commercial Paper
|Fedbank Financi.
|-/-
|2.01
|1500
|73.76
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.97
|1500
|72.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.94
|1500
|71.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.93
|1500
|70.86
|Commercial Paper
|Deutsche Invest
|-/-
|1.34
|1000
|49.11
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.34
|5000000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|1000
|48.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.33
|1000
|48.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.32
|1000
|48.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.31
|1000
|48.17
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.31
|1000
|48.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.31
|1000
|48.09
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Housing Fin
|-/-
|1.31
|1000
|48.22
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|47.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|1000
|47.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.29
|1000
|47.48
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.29
|1000
|47.40
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.29
|1000
|47.32
|Commercial Paper
|Stand.Char. Cap.
|-/-
|1.29
|1000
|47.30
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|1.28
|1000
|46.99
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|1.27
|1000
|46.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.67
|500
|24.68
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.66
|2500000
|24.33
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.65
|500
|24.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.65
|500
|23.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|0.65
|500
|23.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|0.65
|500
|23.69
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|500
|23.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.64
|500
|23.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.63
|500
|23.28
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.59
|0
|21.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-6.36
