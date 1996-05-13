DSP Short Term Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Short Term Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Short Term Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Aug-2002
Fund Manager
: Karan Mundhara
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2785.03
DSP Short Term Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 45.7561
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Short Term Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Short Term Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.59
1.45
2.51
4.09
8.33
6.3
6.04
6.96
|Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
|Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
|Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02
DSP Short Term Fund G- Latest Dividends
DSP Short Term Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|5.45
|155
|152.03
|NCD
|Titan Company
|-/-
|3.68
|10000
|102.66
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.66
|10000
|102.16
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.60
|10000
|100.37
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.25
|8500
|90.77
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|2.88
|750
|80.29
|NCD
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|2.83
|7500
|79.03
|NCD
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|2.82
|750
|78.65
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.80
|7500
|78.12
|NCD
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|2.75
|7500
|76.67
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|2.74
|750
|76.38
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|2.38
|650
|66.37
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.33
|6000
|64.92
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.86
|500
|52.00
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.85
|5000
|51.61
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.84
|5000
|51.35
|NCD
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|1.83
|5000
|51.04
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.83
|5000
|50.96
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|1.82
|5000
|50.93
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.82
|5000
|50.82
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.82
|500
|50.77
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.81
|500
|50.45
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.79
|5000
|49.90
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.34
|3500
|37.37
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|1.08
|300
|30.22
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.96
|2500
|26.78
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|0.95
|250
|26.55
|NCD
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.93
|2500
|26.36
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|26.07
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.93
|250
|25.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.92
|250
|25.82
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.92
|2500
|25.72
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|2500
|25.14
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.57
|150
|15.81
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.18
|47
|4.91
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|10.77
|29000000
|300.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|2.83
|7500000
|79.08
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|2.74
|7500000
|76.62
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|1.87
|5000000
|52.18
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2031
|-/-
|0.92
|2500000
|25.81
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2038
|-/-
|0.18
|500000
|5.04
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|0.07
|200000
|2.07
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.49
|10000000
|97.33
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.50
|1500
|69.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.73
|1000
|48.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|0.90
|500
|24.99
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.84
|500
|23.57
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|225000
|2.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|11.97
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.29
|0
|9.19
