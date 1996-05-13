iifl-logo
iifl-logo

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Short Term Income Funds

Launch Date

30-Aug-2002

Fund Manager

Karan Mundhara

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2785.03

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.592

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.58
1.45
2.5
4.08
8.3
6.28
6.03
6.95
Category Avg
0.58
1.5
2.53
4.1
8.35
6.61
6.53
7.04
Category Best
2.2
2.8
3.47
5.91
10.86
9.56
8.64
12.47
Category Worst
-0.32
-
-0.03
-
-
2.98
4.42
-0.02

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
28-Mar-20251.1490

DSP Short Term Fund IDCW M- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
PTCIndia Universal Trust-/-5.45155152.03
NCDTitan Company-/-3.6810000102.66
NCDREC Ltd-/-3.6610000102.16
NCDN A B A R D-/-3.6010000100.37
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-3.25850090.77
NCDI R F C-/-2.8875080.29
NCDJamnagar Utiliti-/-2.83750079.03
NCDSikka Ports-/-2.8275078.65
NCDREC Ltd-/-2.80750078.12
NCDIndia Infra Fin-/-2.75750076.67
NCDBajaj Housing-/-2.7475076.38
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-2.3865066.37
NCDREC Ltd-/-2.33600064.92
NCDI R F C-/-1.8650052.00
NCDBharti Telecom-/-1.85500051.61
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.84500051.35
NCDICICI Home Fin-/-1.83500051.04
NCDBajaj Finance-/-1.83500050.96
NCDBajaj Finance-/-1.82500050.93
NCDS I D B I-/-1.82500050.82
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.8250050.77
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.8150050.45
NCDS I D B I-/-1.79500049.90
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-1.34350037.37
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-1.0830030.22
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-0.96250026.78
NCDBajaj Housing-/-0.9525026.55
NCDTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.93250026.36
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.9325026.07
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9325025.98
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-0.9225025.82
NCDS I D B I-/-0.92250025.72
NCDNatl. Hous. Bank-/-0.90250025.14
NCDCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.5715015.81
NCDH P C L-/-0.18474.91
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-10.7729000000300.59
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-2.83750000079.08
Govt. SecuritiesGsec2029-/-2.74750000076.62
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-1.87500000052.18
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.92250000025.81
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2038-/-0.185000005.04
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.072000002.07
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-3.491000000097.33
Certificate of DepositsN A B A R D-/-2.50150069.74
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.73100048.23
Certificate of DepositsICICI Bank-/-0.9050024.99
Certificate of DepositsE X I M Bank-/-0.8450023.57
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.082250002.18
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.43011.97
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.2909.19

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Karan Mundhara
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.