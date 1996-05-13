iifl-logo
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

DSP Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

DSP Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Income Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Sandeep Yadav

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1678.48

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  2436.1729

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.03
3.68
3.62
4.13
10.89
8.17
7.42
8.33
Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
22-Sep-20142.002240030

DSP Strategic Bond Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Debt Investments
NCDSt Bk of India-/-3.20500052.96
NCDBank of India-/-3.18500052.49
NCDPower Fin.Corpn.-/-3.13500051.73
NCDBharti Telecom-/-3.11500051.36
NCDSt Bk of India-/-3.08500050.91
NCDS I D B I-/-3.02500049.90
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2064-/-41.3264000000683.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-21.9434500000362.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2054-/-5.83950000096.44
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2050-/-1.84300000030.43
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2047-/-1.66250000027.43
Govt. SecuritiesMaharashtra 2043-/-1.55250000025.64
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2044-/-1.05150000017.35
Govt. SecuritiesMadhya Pradesh 2043-/-0.62100000010.29
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-1.4350023.66
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.37039.23
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.37022.62

Key information

Fund House:
DSP Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
13-May-1996
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,92,787.71
Trustee/s:
Ms. Dharmishta Rawal, DSP Trustee Private Limit, Mr.T.S. Krishna Murthy, Shitin D. Desai, S.S.N. Moorthy, Mrs. Pravin tripathi
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Kalpen Parekh
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Reynolds, Ryan David Stork, Mr. S. Ramadorai, Uday Khanna, Michael Marquardt, Mr.Hemendra M. Kothari, Mr. S.S. Mundra, Ms. Aditi Kothari Desai, Susan Wagner, David Graham, Mr.Dhananjay Mungale
Compliance Officer/s:
Pritesh Majmudar
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Sandeep Yadav
Auditors:
M/s.Walker Chandiok & Co.

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Mafatlal Centre, 10th Floor, Nariman Point, Mumbai 400 021.
Contact Nos:
022-66578000
Fax:
022-66578181
Email:
service@dspim.com
Website:
www.dspim.com

