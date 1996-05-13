DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 07-Jun-2007
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Yadav
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1678.48
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1055.5075
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W- NAV Chart
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
2.57
2.4
2.73
9.05
7.14
6.53
7.51
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W- Latest Dividends
DSP Strategic Bond Fund Reg IDCW W- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.20
|5000
|52.96
|NCD
|Bank of India
|-/-
|3.18
|5000
|52.49
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.13
|5000
|51.73
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.11
|5000
|51.36
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.08
|5000
|50.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.02
|5000
|49.90
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|41.32
|64000000
|683.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|21.94
|34500000
|362.71
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|5.83
|9500000
|96.44
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2050
|-/-
|1.84
|3000000
|30.43
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2047
|-/-
|1.66
|2500000
|27.43
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2043
|-/-
|1.55
|2500000
|25.64
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2044
|-/-
|1.05
|1500000
|17.35
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2043
|-/-
|0.62
|1000000
|10.29
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.43
|500
|23.66
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.37
|0
|39.23
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.37
|0
|22.62
