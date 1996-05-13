DSP Ultra Short Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP Ultra Short Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 24-Jul-2006
Fund Manager
: Shalini Vasanta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2901.8
DSP Ultra Short Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 3353.5253
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP Ultra Short Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP Ultra Short Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
0.98
2.08
3.74
7.24
6.31
5.21
6.68
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
DSP Ultra Short Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP Ultra Short Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|4.94
|1500
|156.30
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.50
|750
|79.08
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.47
|750
|78.25
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|1.94
|500
|61.36
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.70
|5000
|53.87
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|1.68
|500
|53.20
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.65
|500
|52.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|52.22
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|1.65
|5000
|52.09
|PTC
|India Universal Trust
|-/-
|1.08
|45
|34.17
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.98
|300
|31.16
|NCD
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|0.86
|2500
|27.06
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.84
|250
|26.56
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|26.36
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|26.34
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.83
|250
|26.24
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.83
|2500
|26.16
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.82
|250
|26.07
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.82
|250
|26.05
|NCD
|A B Renewables
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|26.03
|NCD
|Sundaram Finance
|-/-
|0.82
|2500
|25.91
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.81
|250
|25.78
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.81
|250
|25.54
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.81
|250
|25.51
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|250
|25.34
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|25.25
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|25.13
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.78
|250000
|24.76
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2025
|-/-
|1.62
|5000000
|51.29
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|1.28
|4091600
|40.62
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|0.32
|1000000
|10.19
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.15
|10000000
|99.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.10
|2000
|98.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|3.04
|2000
|96.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.35
|7500000
|74.38
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|2.33
|1500
|73.70
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.29
|1500
|72.35
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.24
|1500
|71.03
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.20
|1500
|69.74
|Commercial Paper
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.11
|1400
|66.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.00
|6500000
|63.43
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.56
|1000
|49.36
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|1.55
|1000
|49.16
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.55
|1000
|48.96
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.55
|1000
|49.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.54
|1000
|48.74
|Certificate of Deposits
|Federal Bank
|-/-
|1.53
|1000
|48.52
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.53
|1000
|48.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.52
|1000
|48.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|1.52
|1000
|48.19
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.52
|1000
|47.98
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|47.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|47.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|47.32
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.49
|1000
|47.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|1.49
|1000
|47.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.47
|1000
|46.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.78
|500
|24.56
|Commercial Paper
|Fedbank Financi.
|-/-
|0.78
|500
|24.58
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.78
|2500000
|24.61
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.77
|500
|24.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|0.76
|500
|24.13
|Certificate of Deposits
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.76
|500
|23.95
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.74
|500
|23.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.94
|0
|61.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.03
|0
|-0.37
