DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Jay Kothari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 875.96
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.3905
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.3
-7.38
-6.46
-1.85
3.15
9.34
19.19
15.06
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP US Flexible Equity Fund of Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BlackRock Global Funds - US Flexible Equity Fund
|Foreign Security
|98.52
|2066620
|862.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.73
|0
|15.12
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.25
|0
|-2.15
