DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Debt
Launch Date
: 07-Mar-2024
Fund Manager
: Jay Kothari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 62.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.0227
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.78
-1.3
3.31
1.47
8.83
-
-
8.72
|Category Avg
0.52
1.3
1.87
2.52
8.82
8.14
9.32
7.89
|Category Best
1.03
4.46
4.29
6.07
11.73
15.62
21.09
16.27
|Category Worst
-0.4
-1.69
-3.53
-4.41
5.28
5.55
5.8
5.31
DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
DSP US Treasury Fund of Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|ISHARES USD TRES BOND 7-10Y
|Foreign Security
|80.93
|39224
|50.22
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|ISHARES USD TRSRY 1-3Y USD A
|Foreign Security
|18.09
|226620
|11.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.89
|0
|0.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement