DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: DSP Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G
AMC
: DSP Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 23-Nov-2009
Fund Manager
: Jay Kothari
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 125.93
DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.5856
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For Redemption less than 12 months.Nil - for Redemption above 12 months or equal.
DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G- NAV Chart
DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-4.71
1.19
3.64
-10.36
-1.19
-4.38
18.24
3.04
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G- Latest Dividends
DSP World Mining Fund of Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|BlackRock Global Funds - World Mining Fund
|Foreign Security
|98.51
|212360
|124.05
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.66
|0
|2.09
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.17
|0
|-0.21
