Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 26-Aug-2013
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 263.62
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.0866
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.8
0.43
1.32
2.6
6.6
5.42
5.79
8.89
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F- Latest Dividends
Edelweiss Banking Psu Debt Fund IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|7.95
|2000000
|20.80
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|7.69
|2000000
|20.12
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|7.67
|2000000
|20.08
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|7.51
|1990000
|19.67
|NCD
|Food Corp of Ind
|-/-
|7.33
|1900000
|19.18
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.00
|1500000
|15.71
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|5.00
|1300000
|13.08
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|4.04
|1000000
|10.58
|NCD
|National Highway
|-/-
|3.95
|1000000
|10.33
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|3.94
|1000000
|10.32
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|3.94
|1000000
|10.31
|NCD
|NLC India
|-/-
|3.92
|1000000
|10.25
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|3.82
|1000000
|10.00
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.82
|1000000
|9.99
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.06
|800000
|8.01
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|2.00
|500000
|5.23
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.97
|500000
|5.14
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.49
|120000
|1.28
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.04
|10000
|0.10
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|9.81
|2500000
|25.68
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2029
|-/-
|1.94
|500000
|5.07
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|3.02
|0
|7.91
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.44
|0
|1.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|0.71
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement