Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 10-Dec-2024
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 10.67
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.3416
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF- NAV Chart
Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.4
10.58
-8.22
-
-
-
-
-7.89
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss BSE Capital Markets Insurance ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|12.04
|8976
|1.28
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|11.77
|20614
|1.25
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|9.93
|6266
|1.05
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|9.01
|2649
|0.96
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|6.38
|6816
|0.68
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|6.35
|1357
|0.67
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|5.33
|10296
|0.56
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|4.78
|5106
|0.50
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|3.70
|1254
|0.39
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|3.48
|5010
|0.37
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|2.95
|20125
|0.31
|Equity
|General Insuranc
|Insurance
|2.89
|8340
|0.30
|Equity
|Angel One
|Capital Markets
|2.86
|1408
|0.30
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|2.49
|3042
|0.26
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|2.18
|4517
|0.23
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|2.17
|3935
|0.23
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|2.12
|6040
|0.22
|Equity
|Anand Rathi Wea.
|Capital Markets
|1.73
|462
|0.18
|Equity
|Nuvama Wealth
|Capital Markets
|1.70
|336
|0.18
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.61
|2146
|0.17
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|1.53
|5338
|0.16
|Equity
|Aditya AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.10
|1904
|0.11
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|1063
|0.10
|Equity
|New India Assura
|Insurance
|0.87
|6517
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.37
|0
|0.04
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|6.56
|0
|NaN.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.28
|0
|-0.02
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement