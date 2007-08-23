iifl-logo
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

31-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Dhruv Bhatia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

281.82

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.3158

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units are redeemed /switched out on or before 90 days from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV. If the units are redeemed /switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment - NIL

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.58
5.47
-
-
-
-
-
3.15
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Consumption Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
M & M91,848
ITC5,75,112
Bharti Airtel1,23,164
Maruti Suzuki11,699
Hind. Unilever57,871
Bajaj Finance12,016
Titan Company31,734
Zomato Ltd4,38,203
Page Industries2,104
Eicher Motors17,436
Trent17,139
Hero Motocorp22,442
Britannia Inds.17,900
Indian Hotels Co85,705
Varun Beverages1,35,822
Blue Star30,736
Nestle India26,028
Pidilite Inds.21,421
Marico92,336
Tata Consumer57,465
United Spirits42,911
Jubilant Food.83,268
Lupin22,685
Bharti Hexacom32,809
Phoenix Mills27,216
Max Healthcare42,817
Radico Khaitan17,165
Metro Brands31,734
Vishal Mega Mart3,51,212
Astral25,965
Oberoi Realty22,797
Century Plyboard46,758
Abbott India995
Cartrade Tech19,609
Chalet Hotels40,138
K P R Mill Ltd35,576
Dr Lal Pathlabs11,097
Havells India16,424
Go Fashion (I)27,096
KEI Industries2,621

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityM & MAutomobiles8.439184823.74
EquityITCDiversified FMCG8.0657511222.71
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.8612316419.33
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.961169913.97
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG4.505787112.67
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.641201610.25
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables3.47317349.76
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.454382039.73
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels3.0221048.52
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.95174368.32
EquityTrentRetailing2.95171398.31
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.93224428.26
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.92179008.22
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services2.18857056.13
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.101358225.92
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables2.09307365.89
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products2.02260285.69
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals2.02214215.69
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.97923365.54
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.97574655.53
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.96429115.51
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.85832685.21
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.53226854.32
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.52328094.27
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty1.50272164.21
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.49428174.18
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.26171653.55
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.26317343.54
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing1.253512123.51
EquityAstralIndustrial Products1.23259653.47
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.20227973.38
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables1.20467583.37
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.079953.02
EquityCartrade TechRetailing1.06196092.99
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services1.05401382.95
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.01355762.85
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.91110972.56
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.83164242.33
EquityGo Fashion (I)Retailing0.68270961.92
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.2926210.80
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.69010.40
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.330-0.90

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Dhruv Bhatia
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

