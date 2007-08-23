Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 31-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Dhruv Bhatia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 281.82
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.2949
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units are redeemed /switched out on or before 90 days from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV. If the units are redeemed /switched out after 90 days from the date of allotment - NIL
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.55
5.31
-
-
-
-
-
2.94
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Consumption Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|8.43
|91848
|23.74
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|8.06
|575112
|22.71
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.86
|123164
|19.33
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.96
|11699
|13.97
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|4.50
|57871
|12.67
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.64
|12016
|10.25
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|3.47
|31734
|9.76
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.45
|438203
|9.73
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|3.02
|2104
|8.52
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.95
|17436
|8.32
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.95
|17139
|8.31
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.93
|22442
|8.26
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.92
|17900
|8.22
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.18
|85705
|6.13
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.10
|135822
|5.92
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.09
|30736
|5.89
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|2.02
|26028
|5.69
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.02
|21421
|5.69
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.97
|92336
|5.54
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.97
|57465
|5.53
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.96
|42911
|5.51
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.85
|83268
|5.21
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|22685
|4.32
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.52
|32809
|4.27
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.50
|27216
|4.21
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.49
|42817
|4.18
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.26
|17165
|3.55
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.26
|31734
|3.54
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.25
|351212
|3.51
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|25965
|3.47
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.20
|22797
|3.38
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|1.20
|46758
|3.37
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.07
|995
|3.02
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|1.06
|19609
|2.99
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|1.05
|40138
|2.95
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.01
|35576
|2.85
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.91
|11097
|2.56
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.83
|16424
|2.33
|Equity
|Go Fashion (I)
|Retailing
|0.68
|27096
|1.92
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.29
|2621
|0.80
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.69
|0
|10.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.33
|0
|-0.90
