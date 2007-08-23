Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 27-Sep-2022
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1004.58
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.6953
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10 - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.93
2.89
3.99
5.07
11.42
-
-
10.1
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Apr 2037 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|37.84
|36500000
|381.70
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2036
|-/-
|12.49
|12000000
|125.92
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2036
|-/-
|11.50
|11000000
|115.94
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2037
|-/-
|9.64
|9323700
|97.25
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|5.27
|5000000
|53.20
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2036
|-/-
|5.22
|5000000
|52.69
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2036
|-/-
|5.17
|5000000
|52.15
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|3.21
|3107800
|32.34
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2036
|-/-
|3.12
|3000000
|31.47
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2037
|-/-
|1.01
|1000000
|10.23
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2036
|-/-
|0.53
|500000
|5.29
|Govt. Securities
|Telangana 2036
|-/-
|0.52
|500000
|5.28
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|0.52
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2037
|-/-
|0.51
|500000
|5.11
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2037
|-/-
|0.51
|500000
|5.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.65
|0
|16.66
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.93
|0
|9.46
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.34
|0
|3.53
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement