Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2022
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 91.62
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.1101
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10 - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.02
2.39
3.96
8.59
-
-
8.09
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL June 2027 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|51.75
|4675000
|47.54
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|16.42
|1500000
|15.08
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|11.06
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|5.52
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|5.51
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2027
|-/-
|5.51
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2027
|-/-
|2.21
|200000
|2.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|1.46
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.41
|0
|0.37
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement