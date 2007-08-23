Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 27-Jan-2023
Fund Manager
: Rahul Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 152.59
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8516
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.46
1.12
2.52
4.03
8.82
-
-
8.29
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50 50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration IF Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|31.02
|4700000
|47.61
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|19.80
|3000000
|30.40
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|16.50
|2500000
|25.33
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|6.66
|1000000
|10.21
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|5.47
|825000
|8.39
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|3.40
|500000
|5.21
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2027
|-/-
|3.33
|500000
|5.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2029
|-/-
|3.31
|500000
|5.08
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|3.30
|500000
|5.07
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2026
|-/-
|3.23
|500000
|4.95
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.14
|0
|3.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.83
|0
|2.82
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.02
