Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 21-Nov-2024
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 131.8
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.324
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10% upto 30 days Nil after 30 days
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.56
1.33
2.6
-
-
-
-
3.24
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond Jan 2028 Index Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|11.43
|1500000
|15.11
|Corporate Debts
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|-/-
|11.34
|1500000
|15.00
|NCD
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|11.32
|1500000
|14.98
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|11.25
|1500000
|14.88
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|9.83
|1300000
|13.00
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|7.62
|1000000
|10.08
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|7.55
|1000000
|9.99
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|7.55
|1000000
|9.98
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.80
|500000
|5.03
|NCD
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|3.80
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|3.80
|500000
|5.02
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.78
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|3.76
|500000
|4.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.61
|0
|3.45
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.56
|0
|0.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
