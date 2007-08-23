Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 03-Mar-2022
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 811.2
Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.8885
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10 - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.26
0.74
1.85
3.49
7.34
5.75
-
5.79
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss CRISIL PSU Plus SDL 50 50 Oct 2025 Index Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|7.37
|6000000
|59.87
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|7.32
|6000000
|59.47
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.74
|5500000
|54.79
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.16
|5000000
|50.03
|NCD
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|4.91
|4000000
|39.92
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.88
|4000000
|39.70
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|3.07
|2500000
|24.94
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.06
|2500000
|24.88
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|2.45
|2000000
|19.94
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.23
|1000000
|9.98
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.23
|1000000
|9.96
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.62
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.61
|500000
|4.98
|NCD
|B P C L
|-/-
|0.61
|500000
|4.97
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|8.67
|7000000
|70.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|6.17
|5000000
|50.18
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|3.10
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|Kerala 2025
|-/-
|3.09
|2500000
|25.14
|Govt. Securities
|UTTAR PRADESH 2025
|-/-
|3.09
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2025
|-/-
|3.09
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2025
|-/-
|3.09
|2500000
|25.09
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2025
|-/-
|3.08
|2500000
|25.04
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|2.48
|2000000
|20.14
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|2.47
|2000000
|20.07
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|1.24
|1000000
|10.07
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.24
|1000000
|10.04
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2025
|-/-
|1.23
|1000000
|10.03
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2025
|-/-
|1.23
|1000000
|10.02
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2025
|-/-
|1.23
|1000000
|9.98
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2025
|-/-
|0.62
|500000
|5.03
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2025
|-/-
|0.62
|500000
|5.02
|Govt. Securities
|KERALA 2025
|-/-
|0.62
|500000
|5.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|3.16
|0
|25.75
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.22
|0
|1.79
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|-0.12
