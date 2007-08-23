Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2014
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 107.09
Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 22.965
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.63
-0.02
12.66
5.37
11.55
13.13
19.18
7.73
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Europe Dynamic Equity Offshore Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|JPMORGAN F-EUROPE DYNAM-I-A
|-/-
|99.42
|226283
|106.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.61
|0
|0.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.03
|0
|-0.03
