Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-2022
Fund Manager
: Trideep Bhattacharya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 837.88
Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.075
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 365 days from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 365 days from the date of allotment
Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.05
4.06
-9.62
-10.49
5.99
-
-
16.59
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Focused Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.74
|422582
|73.20
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.56
|526087
|63.34
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.83
|289470
|48.85
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.63
|149228
|47.21
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|4.80
|75759
|40.18
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|4.73
|128924
|39.67
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.51
|314621
|37.75
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.28
|224823
|35.81
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|4.10
|555875
|34.31
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|4.03
|561747
|33.73
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.46
|20817
|29.01
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.35
|32915
|28.07
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.32
|27497
|27.85
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.20
|191518
|26.82
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.09
|376404
|25.92
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.99
|96911
|25.05
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.97
|81126
|24.90
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.79
|751194
|23.39
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.65
|151623
|22.19
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.11
|36525
|17.72
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.06
|77462
|17.23
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|1.99
|139174
|16.71
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.60
|69344
|13.42
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|1.54
|73253
|12.93
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.34
|456976
|11.25
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.05
|86343
|8.76
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|15809
|7.89
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.93
|723307
|7.86
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.45
|7634
|3.76
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|4.08
|0
|34.20
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.13
|0
|-1.25
