Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Gold
Launch Date
: 24-Aug-2022
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 256.4
Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.097
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 12 Months from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 12 Months from the date of allotment
Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
2.22
6.35
15.7
14.76
29.68
-
-
24.03
|Category Avg
2.86
6.3
16.46
18.51
28.8
19.45
14.04
14.91
|Category Best
3.72
6.64
17.03
19.48
30.44
20.35
14.84
34.26
|Category Worst
1.25
5.12
14.34
14.51
26.78
18.95
13.22
6.59
Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Gold and Silver ETF Fund of Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Edelwe. Gold ETF
|-/-
|50.24
|14918310
|128.81
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Elelw. Silv. ETF
|-/-
|50.10
|13494077
|128.45
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.89
|0
|2.27
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.23
|0
|-3.14
