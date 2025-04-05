Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW F- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|54.58
|9000000
|93.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|24.16
|4000000
|41.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|14.70
|2500000
|25.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.02
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|0.06
|9100
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.48
|0
|4.25
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.94
|0
|3.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.94
|0
|-1.61
