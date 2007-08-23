Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Gilt Funds - Medium & Long Term
Launch Date
: 05-Feb-2014
Fund Manager
: Rahul Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 171.29
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5278
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.25% - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.98
3.05
3.41
3.97
7.01
6.27
6.6
7.78
|Category Avg
0.71
2.24
3.11
4.18
9.65
7.41
6.62
8.07
|Category Best
1.11
3.78
4.06
5.2
11.71
8.58
7.91
10.73
|Category Worst
-0.97
0.76
1.57
1.78
7.01
5.92
4.58
3.06
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Edelweiss Govt Securities Fund IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|54.58
|9000000
|93.41
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2053
|-/-
|24.16
|4000000
|41.34
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|14.70
|2500000
|25.16
|Govt. Securities
|Gsec2039
|-/-
|3.02
|500000
|5.17
|Govt. Securities
|GUJARAT 2029
|-/-
|0.06
|9100
|0.09
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.48
|0
|4.25
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.94
|0
|3.32
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.94
|0
|-1.61
