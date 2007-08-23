Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - Foreign FOF
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1901.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 42.92
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.52
-3.72
4.81
-1.22
17.77
0.02
5.59
9.51
|Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
|Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
|Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Greater China Equity Off Shore Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|JPM GREATER CHINA-I-I2 USD
|-/-
|56.76
|791497
|1,079.16
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|JPM GREATER CHINA-I AC
|-/-
|42.95
|402159
|816.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.40
|0
|26.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.11
|0
|-21.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement