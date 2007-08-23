iifl-logo
Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Bharat Lahoti

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1058.57

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  89.32

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

3.00% - If redeemed / switched out on or befoe 365 days from the date of alotment. 2.00% - If redeemed / switched out after 365 days and before 730 days from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out after 730 days and before 870 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 870 days from the date of allotment.

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.1
5.7
-4.75
-9.08
5.59
14.51
26.02
14.87
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Large Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Marico1,10,767
Suzlon Energy10,95,425
Max Healthcare44,070
Titan Company9,113

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zydus Lifesci.96,519
Persistent Sys13,185
KPIT Technologi.56,341
IndusInd Bank76,674
Godrej Consumer64,535
ICICI Pru Life91,192
Siemens7,247
Aurobindo Pharma37,695
O N G C1,70,000
Bajaj Housing3,57,166
P N Gadgil Jewe.58,386
ITC Hotels76,658

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks7.5366195879.70
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.1043398575.18
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance3.904838741.27
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.8133611440.33
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.7723660039.93
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.6312133838.38
EquityTCSIT - Software3.5610834137.73
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.8676658830.28
EquityAxis BankBanks2.8029152629.60
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.772455929.33
EquityNTPCPower2.5385892126.75
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.4816473726.24
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.3916083325.25
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.1211820822.49
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.1032201622.18
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.0413732921.63
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.973437720.80
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.968016320.72
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.807179719.08
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.5612858716.51
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.501568715.88
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.478168315.55
EquityBajaj FinservFinance1.327478514.00
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.2321409713.02
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.215986712.76
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.2020548912.75
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.1938891412.57
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.134041911.91
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.076702511.33
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products1.044452110.97
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.0043013910.59
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.91175169.59
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.891478959.38
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.89254609.37
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.885841599.27
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.87199749.17
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.85116359.03
EquityBoschAuto Components0.7931468.35
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.78304538.27
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.78359438.23
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.775919198.12
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.756713397.96
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.722067347.63
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.68200267.26
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.66232707.01
EquityUnimech Aero.Aerospace & Defense0.66764376.98
EquityBSECapital Markets0.64145716.75
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.631107676.65
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.592502366.27
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.581549786.11
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.582749656.10
EquityIndian BankBanks0.521077145.50
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment0.5110954255.44
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.51383385.39
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4917115.20
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.47225044.92
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.44908024.66
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.43740134.53
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.41440704.31
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.3850563.99
EquityTrentRetailing0.3679033.83
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.332083203.46
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.2691132.80
EquityKesoram Inds.Cement & Cement Products0.13702761.37
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks0.07127620.72
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.475000004.98
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.192000001.98
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.34035.40
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.260-2.43

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bharat Lahoti
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

