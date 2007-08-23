iifl-logo
Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Scheme Name: Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Liquid Funds

Launch Date

05-Feb-2014

Fund Manager

Rahul Dedhia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7269.86

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  1952.0164

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Exit Load %

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.27
0.74
1.88
3.69
7.49
6.86
5.56
6.61
Category Avg
0.22
0.64
1.68
3.3
6.67
6.23
5.2
6.12
Category Best
2.24
1.87
4.73
7.45
14.01
11.19
8.11
115.35
Category Worst
-1.48
-1.05
-0.02
-0.01
-0.07
-
-
-

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Liquid Fund Direct Bonus- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-5.1332500000321.53
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-4.3527500000272.40
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-4.3227500000270.37
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-3.1620000000197.76
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-3.1520000000197.17
Commercial PaperBajaj Finance-/-3.1420000000196.42
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-2.7617500000172.81
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-2.7617500000172.77
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-2.3815000000148.99
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.3715000000148.21
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-2.3615000000147.87
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-2.3615000000148.06
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.9712500000123.40
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.601000000099.98
Commercial PaperLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.601000000099.96
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.591000000099.84
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-1.591000000099.83
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-1.581000000099.16
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.581000000098.90
Commercial PaperGodrej Consumer-/-1.581000000098.88
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.581000000098.83
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.581000000099.18
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.581000000099.18
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-1.581000000099.18
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-1.571000000098.49
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.571000000098.27
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-1.571000000098.55
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-1.571000000098.46
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-1.571000000098.38
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-1.571000000098.35
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-1.571000000098.25
Commercial PaperRel. Retail Vent-/-1.571000000098.24
Commercial PaperS I D B I-/-1.571000000098.23
Commercial PaperNetwrk.18 Media-/-1.571000000098.21
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-1.571000000098.20
Commercial PaperBajaj Housing-/-1.571000000098.19
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-1.19750000074.49
Commercial PaperGodrej Industrie-/-1.19750000074.40
Commercial PaperHero Fincorp-/-1.18750000073.69
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.18750000073.62
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-1.18750000074.20
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.18750000074.15
Certificate of DepositsCanara Bank-/-1.18750000074.04
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.87550000054.37
Certificate of DepositsDBS Bank India-/-0.80500000049.97
Certificate of DepositsPunjab Natl.Bank-/-0.80500000049.89
Commercial PaperGodrej Agrovet-/-0.80500000049.89
Commercial PaperMotil.Oswal.Fin.-/-0.79500000049.58
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-0.79500000049.56
Commercial PaperMotilal Finvest-/-0.79500000049.42
Commercial PaperMotilal Finvest-/-0.79500000049.40
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.79500000049.29
Commercial PaperTata Motors Fina-/-0.79500000049.28
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.79500000049.25
Commercial PaperA Birla Finance-/-0.79500000049.20
Commercial PaperE X I M Bank-/-0.79500000049.19
Commercial PaperAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.79500000049.18
Certificate of DepositsKotak Mah. Bank-/-0.79500000049.50
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.79500000049.49
Certificate of DepositsHDFC Bank-/-0.79500000049.42
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.79500000049.28
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.79500000049.23
Certificate of DepositsUnion Bank (I)-/-0.78500000049.18
Certificate of DepositsBank of Baroda-/-0.78500000049.11
Commercial PaperKotak Securities-/-0.78500000049.15
Commercial PaperN A B A R D-/-0.78500000049.09
Commercial PaperAxis Secur. Ltd-/-0.78500000049.09
Commercial PaperAdit.Birla Money-/-0.39250000024.56
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.39250000024.58
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-0.39250000024.58
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.0402.72
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-2.2300.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--5.240-,325.28

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Rahul Dedhia
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

