Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Liquid Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Mar-2017
Fund Manager
: Rahul Dedhia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7269.86
Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Liquid Fund UDP Upto 3 Years G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 0
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|5.13
|32500000
|321.53
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|4.35
|27500000
|272.40
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|4.32
|27500000
|270.37
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.16
|20000000
|197.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|3.15
|20000000
|197.17
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.14
|20000000
|196.42
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|2.76
|17500000
|172.81
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|2.76
|17500000
|172.77
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|2.38
|15000000
|148.99
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.37
|15000000
|148.21
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|2.36
|15000000
|147.87
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|2.36
|15000000
|148.06
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.97
|12500000
|123.40
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.60
|10000000
|99.98
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.60
|10000000
|99.96
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.59
|10000000
|99.84
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.59
|10000000
|99.83
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|99.16
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|98.90
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Consumer
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|98.88
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|98.83
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|99.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|99.18
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.58
|10000000
|99.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.27
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.55
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.46
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.38
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.35
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.25
|Commercial Paper
|Rel. Retail Vent
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.24
|Commercial Paper
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.23
|Commercial Paper
|Netwrk.18 Media
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.21
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.20
|Commercial Paper
|Bajaj Housing
|-/-
|1.57
|10000000
|98.19
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.19
|7500000
|74.49
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.19
|7500000
|74.40
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|1.18
|7500000
|73.69
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|1.18
|7500000
|73.62
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|1.18
|7500000
|74.20
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|7500000
|74.15
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.18
|7500000
|74.04
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.87
|5500000
|54.37
|Certificate of Deposits
|DBS Bank India
|-/-
|0.80
|5000000
|49.97
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.80
|5000000
|49.89
|Commercial Paper
|Godrej Agrovet
|-/-
|0.80
|5000000
|49.89
|Commercial Paper
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.58
|Commercial Paper
|ICICI Securities
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.56
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.42
|Commercial Paper
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.40
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.29
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.28
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.25
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.20
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.19
|Commercial Paper
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.50
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.49
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.42
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.28
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.79
|5000000
|49.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.78
|5000000
|49.18
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of Baroda
|-/-
|0.78
|5000000
|49.11
|Commercial Paper
|Kotak Securities
|-/-
|0.78
|5000000
|49.15
|Commercial Paper
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.78
|5000000
|49.09
|Commercial Paper
|Axis Secur. Ltd
|-/-
|0.78
|5000000
|49.09
|Commercial Paper
|Adit.Birla Money
|-/-
|0.39
|2500000
|24.56
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|2500000
|24.58
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|2500000
|24.58
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.04
|0
|2.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-5.24
|0
|-,325.28
