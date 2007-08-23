Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Ultra Short Term Funds
Launch Date
: 11-Mar-2025
Fund Manager
: Pranavi Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 0
Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 1007.3623
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.42
-
-
-
-
-
-
0.73
|Category Avg
0.39
0.99
2.11
3.83
7.72
6.74
6.11
6.62
|Category Best
2.2
2.99
5.35
8.27
16.82
9.82
9.82
11.54
|Category Worst
-1.35
-22.4
-2.73
-0.97
-15.7
-
1.11
-13.67
Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Low Duration Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
No Records Found
