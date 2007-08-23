Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 23-Jul-2012
Fund Manager
: Pranavi Kulkarni
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1314.05
Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.77
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - For any amount if redeemed within 12 months from the date of allotement of units. 1.50% - For any amount if redeemed after 12 months & within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - Above 18 months from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
1.02
2.07
3.73
7.24
6.06
5.04
8.49
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Money Market Fund Regular IDCW A- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|1.83
|2500000
|25.28
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2025
|-/-
|1.83
|2500000
|25.19
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2025
|-/-
|1.09
|1500000
|15.02
|Money Market Investments
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|5.24
|7500000
|72.14
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|5.15
|7500000
|70.99
|Commercial Paper
|Hero Fincorp
|-/-
|3.56
|5000000
|48.99
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|3.55
|5000000
|48.98
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|3.46
|5000000
|47.74
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.43
|5000000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|3.43
|5000000
|47.32
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|3.43
|5000000
|47.25
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|3.41
|5000000
|46.95
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.41
|5000000
|46.96
|Commercial Paper
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.92
|Commercial Paper
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.90
|Certificate of Deposits
|Indian Bank
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.82
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.80
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.40
|5000000
|46.79
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|3.38
|5000000
|46.54
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.38
|5000000
|46.53
|Commercial Paper
|Tata Capital
|-/-
|3.37
|5000000
|46.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.75
|2500000
|24.16
|Commercial Paper
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|1.74
|2500000
|24.02
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDFC First Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|2500000
|23.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|2500000
|23.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.72
|2500000
|23.68
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.72
|2500000
|23.67
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.71
|2500000
|23.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|1.70
|2500000
|23.48
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.34
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.29
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|Canara Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.28
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.24
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.69
|2500000
|23.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|1.16
|0
|15.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|1.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-6.53
