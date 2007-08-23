Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 06-Oct-2020
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 151.99
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.5042
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.16
1.82
-5.56
-6.45
10.12
15.44
-
16
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss MSCI I D W H 45 Index Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|11.92
|113698
|18.11
|Foreign Equity
|ELI LILLY & CO
|Pharmaceuticals
|6.34
|1198
|9.63
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|5.93
|92079
|9.00
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.76
|62188
|8.75
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.10
|14152
|7.75
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.08
|69194
|7.72
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|4.75
|11923
|7.21
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.39
|27022
|5.14
|Foreign Equity
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|Pharmaceuticals
|3.39
|3577
|5.15
|Foreign Equity
|ABBVIE INC
|Biotechnology
|3.16
|2626
|4.79
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.56
|13175
|3.88
|Foreign Equity
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.49
|4784
|3.79
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|2.34
|58135
|3.56
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.16
|30963
|3.27
|Foreign Equity
|ABBOTT LABORATORIES
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|2.05
|2577
|3.10
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|13421
|3.07
|Foreign Equity
|MERCK & CO.INC
|Pharmaceuticals
|1.99
|3760
|3.03
|Foreign Equity
|NOVARTIS AG
|Pharmaceuticals
|1.84
|2927
|2.78
|Foreign Equity
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|1.74
|528
|2.64
|Foreign Equity
|THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|1.73
|568
|2.62
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.72
|29801
|2.61
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|4957
|2.30
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.47
|16531
|2.24
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.44
|41521
|2.18
|Foreign Equity
|AMGEN INC
|Biotechnology
|1.42
|799
|2.15
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|16715
|2.13
|Foreign Equity
|GILEAD SCIENCES INC
|Biotechnology
|1.22
|1852
|1.85
|Foreign Equity
|DANAHER CORP
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|1.15
|965
|1.75
|Foreign Equity
|STRYKER CORP
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|1.13
|510
|1.72
|Foreign Equity
|VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC
|Biotechnology
|1.06
|383
|1.60
|Foreign Equity
|MEDTRONIC PLC
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|1.01
|1905
|1.53
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.99
|49536
|1.49
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.96
|12062
|1.46
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.92
|21459
|1.40
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|8783
|1.36
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|8287
|1.36
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|70676
|1.34
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|5178
|1.28
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.82
|5017
|1.24
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|0.72
|9545
|1.09
|Foreign Equity
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Pharmaceuticals
|0.64
|160
|0.97
|Foreign Equity
|BECTON DICKINSON & CO
|Health Care Equipment & Supplies
|0.56
|431
|0.84
|Foreign Equity
|AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.31
|425
|0.47
|Foreign Equity
|IQVIA HOLDINGS INC
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.29
|269
|0.44
|Foreign Equity
|ILLUMINA INC
|Life Sciences Tools & Services
|0.12
|235
|0.18
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.24
|0
|3.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.39
|0
|-3.60
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement