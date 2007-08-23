iifl-logo
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Debt Oriented

Launch Date

05-Jun-2023

Fund Manager

Bhavesh Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1547.35

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  11.4608

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

0.10% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 30 Days from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 30 Days from the date of allotment

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.52
1.24
2.48
4.16
8.58
-
-
7.95
Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hero Motocorp3,000
Samvardh. Mothe.17,750

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Coromandel Inter16,100
Manappuram Fin.90,000
Bajaj Finance1,375
Kalyan Jewellers10,075
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn3,125

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityAxis BankBanks3.0947125047.85
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9538100045.72
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services1.974052000030.59
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.3120500020.29
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.065340016.49
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.036975016.08
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.009880015.51
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.997350015.40
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.9339270014.50
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.6851150010.61
EquityICICI BankBanks0.668540010.28
EquityTCSIT - Software0.63280009.75
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.571414008.96
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.51306257.91
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.50166257.83
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.498720007.62
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks0.491102507.59
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.37945005.83
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.33484005.12
EquityFederal BankBanks0.302650004.70
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.28145254.46
EquityHDFC BankBanks0.26236504.09
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.25632503.92
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.25232003.91
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.241296003.80
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.231482003.58
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.21923003.36
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.21550003.34
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.21174253.31
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.21210003.30
EquityTrentRetailing0.2167003.25
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.2059003.12
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.171925002.64
EquityDLFRealty0.14354752.25
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.14323752.17
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.1363002.14
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.13216002.05
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.1375002.03
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.1218501.87
EquityREC LtdFinance0.12520001.87
EquityO N G COil0.12827751.86
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.11319001.82
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.1180501.79
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.11575001.73
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.091400001.47
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.08643501.26
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.0730001.10
EquityCanara BankBanks0.071350001.09
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.0519500.90
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.0512000.88
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.0576000.81
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.04367500.65
EquityNTPCPower0.03195000.60
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services0.0312000.53
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.0324000.52
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.03136000.50
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.0221000.38
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.0237500.32
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0222750.32
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.0250000.31
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.0154000.25
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.0168000.21
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.01177500.21
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.0154000.18
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.0010000.10
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.0023000.09
Debt Investments
NCDHDB FINANC SER-/-4.88750000075.55
NCDN A B A R D-/-4.86750000075.25
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-3.24500000050.28
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-3.23500000049.98
NCDAxis Finance-/-2.85450000044.15
NCDKOTAK MAHI. INV.-/-2.26350000035.07
NCDS I D B I-/-1.93300000029.96
NCDAditya Birla Hsg-/-1.62250000025.12
NCDA Birla Finance-/-0.97150000015.13
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.96150000014.96
Corporate DebtsTata Cap.Hsg.-/-0.325000005.00
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.325000005.00
Corporate DebtsA Birla Finance-/-0.325000005.00
NCDBajaj Finance-/-0.325000004.99
NCDN A B A R D-/-0.325000004.98
Corporate DebtsHDB FINANC SER-/-0.315000004.88
Corporate DebtsAditya Birla Hsg-/-0.122000002.00
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.122000001.99
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-13.3020000000205.80
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2032-/-5.11800000079.08
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-4.27650000066.10
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-2.61400000040.52
Gold Bar Investments
GoldGOLD-/-0.387106.02
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsEdelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond-J-/-1.311999900020.38
Indian Mutual FundsMutual Fund - Indian-/-1.291999900020.03
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-5.61086.82
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-1.62025.13
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.03016.03

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bhavesh Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

