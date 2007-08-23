Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 05-Jun-2023
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1547.35
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.4608
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.10% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 30 Days from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 30 Days from the date of allotment
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.52
1.24
2.48
4.16
8.58
-
-
7.95
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Multi Asset Allocation Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.09
|471250
|47.85
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.95
|381000
|45.72
|Equity
|Vodafone Idea
|Telecom - Services
|1.97
|40520000
|30.59
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.31
|205000
|20.29
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.06
|53400
|16.49
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.03
|69750
|16.08
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.00
|98800
|15.51
|Equity
|Adani Enterp.
|Metals & Minerals Trading
|0.99
|73500
|15.40
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.93
|392700
|14.50
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.68
|511500
|10.61
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|0.66
|85400
|10.28
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.63
|28000
|9.75
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.57
|141400
|8.96
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.51
|30625
|7.91
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.50
|16625
|7.83
|Equity
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|Banks
|0.49
|872000
|7.62
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|0.49
|110250
|7.59
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|0.37
|94500
|5.83
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.33
|48400
|5.12
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|265000
|4.70
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.28
|14525
|4.46
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.26
|23650
|4.09
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.25
|63250
|3.92
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|0.25
|23200
|3.91
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.24
|129600
|3.80
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.23
|148200
|3.58
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.21
|92300
|3.36
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.21
|55000
|3.34
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.21
|17425
|3.31
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|0.21
|21000
|3.30
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.21
|6700
|3.25
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.20
|5900
|3.12
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.17
|192500
|2.64
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.14
|35475
|2.25
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.14
|32375
|2.17
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.13
|6300
|2.14
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.13
|21600
|2.05
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.13
|7500
|2.03
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.12
|1850
|1.87
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.12
|52000
|1.87
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.12
|82775
|1.86
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.11
|31900
|1.82
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.11
|8050
|1.79
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.11
|57500
|1.73
|Equity
|S A I L
|Ferrous Metals
|0.09
|140000
|1.47
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.08
|64350
|1.26
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.07
|3000
|1.10
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.07
|135000
|1.09
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.05
|1950
|0.90
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|0.05
|1200
|0.88
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.05
|7600
|0.81
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.04
|36750
|0.65
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.03
|19500
|0.60
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|0.03
|1200
|0.53
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.03
|2400
|0.52
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.03
|13600
|0.50
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.02
|2100
|0.38
|Equity
|Piramal Enterp.
|Finance
|0.02
|3750
|0.32
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.02
|2275
|0.32
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|5000
|0.31
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|5400
|0.25
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.01
|6800
|0.21
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.01
|17750
|0.21
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.01
|5400
|0.18
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.00
|1000
|0.10
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.00
|2300
|0.09
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|4.88
|7500000
|75.55
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.86
|7500000
|75.25
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|3.24
|5000000
|50.28
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|3.23
|5000000
|49.98
|NCD
|Axis Finance
|-/-
|2.85
|4500000
|44.15
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|2.26
|3500000
|35.07
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.93
|3000000
|29.96
|NCD
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|1.62
|2500000
|25.12
|NCD
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.97
|1500000
|15.13
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.96
|1500000
|14.96
|Corporate Debts
|Tata Cap.Hsg.
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|5.00
|Corporate Debts
|A Birla Finance
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|5.00
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|4.99
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.32
|500000
|4.98
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.31
|500000
|4.88
|Corporate Debts
|Aditya Birla Hsg
|-/-
|0.12
|200000
|2.00
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|200000
|1.99
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2033
|-/-
|13.30
|20000000
|205.80
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2032
|-/-
|5.11
|8000000
|79.08
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|4.27
|6500000
|66.10
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|2.61
|4000000
|40.52
|Gold Bar Investments
|Gold
|GOLD
|-/-
|0.38
|710
|6.02
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Edelweiss CRISIL IBX AAA Financial Services Bond-J
|-/-
|1.31
|19999000
|20.38
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Mutual Fund - Indian
|-/-
|1.29
|19999000
|20.03
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|5.61
|0
|86.82
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.62
|0
|25.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.03
|0
|16.03
