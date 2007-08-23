Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 26-Apr-2024
Fund Manager
: Bhavesh Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 115.87
Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.4159
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.34
5.27
-8.55
-17.7
-
-
-
-5.84
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Nifty Alpha Low Volatility 30 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.98
|36212
|5.76
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.79
|35322
|5.54
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.34
|9186
|5.03
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.24
|40831
|4.91
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.83
|16707
|4.44
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.72
|22654
|4.31
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.61
|105996
|4.18
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|3.56
|32129
|4.12
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|3.50
|8834
|4.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.50
|11648
|4.05
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.42
|25127
|3.95
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|3.37
|23077
|3.90
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.37
|34921
|3.89
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.35
|16845
|3.88
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.34
|6399
|3.87
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|3.28
|22530
|3.80
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.27
|15390
|3.79
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.24
|12722
|3.75
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.11
|24193
|3.59
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|3.10
|25225
|3.58
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.05
|3491
|3.53
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.99
|4377
|3.45
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.95
|4882
|3.41
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.82
|14698
|3.27
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|2.72
|6812
|3.14
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.69
|1174
|3.11
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.62
|11183
|3.03
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.56
|33862
|2.96
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.49
|274
|2.88
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|2.28
|38400
|2.64
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.48
|0
|0.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|8.28
|0
|9.60
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.57
|0
|-0.68
