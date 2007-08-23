Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 10-Mar-2021
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 7734.43
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.7321
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15 - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of alotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.35
0.95
2.09
3.75
7.69
5.86
-
6.15
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2026 50 50 IF IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|8.14
|62500000
|622.75
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|7.89
|60500000
|603.82
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|6.70
|51500000
|512.23
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.20
|47500000
|474.01
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|6.18
|47500000
|472.64
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|2.78
|21300000
|212.47
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|2.29
|17500000
|174.93
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.96
|15000000
|149.72
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.96
|15000000
|149.70
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.48
|11200000
|113.56
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.48
|11500000
|113.20
|NCD
|M R P L
|-/-
|1.42
|11000000
|108.48
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.04
|8000000
|79.52
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.99
|7600000
|75.67
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.80
|6000000
|60.93
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.79
|6000000
|60.21
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.66
|5000000
|50.18
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.52
|4000000
|39.73
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.43
|3300000
|32.92
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.36
|2700000
|27.16
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|25.38
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|24.94
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|24.92
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.26
|2000000
|20.05
|NCD
|NLC India
|-/-
|0.19
|1500000
|14.78
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.15
|1109000
|11.20
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.13
|1000000
|10.09
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.05
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.06
|500000
|4.91
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|3.90
|30000000
|298.64
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|3.52
|26500000
|269.56
|Govt. Securities
|Karnataka 2026
|-/-
|3.38
|25500000
|258.81
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|2.99
|22500000
|228.91
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2026
|-/-
|2.59
|19500000
|198.45
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|2.06
|15500000
|157.89
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.93
|14500000
|147.57
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|1.53
|11500000
|116.75
|Govt. Securities
|Madhya Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.52
|11500000
|116.60
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|1.46
|11000000
|112.00
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|1.40
|10500000
|107.04
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|1.26
|9500000
|96.31
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|1.19
|9000000
|91.39
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|1.06
|8000000
|81.41
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|1.00
|7500000
|76.34
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2026
|-/-
|0.99
|7500000
|75.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.96
|7219500
|73.09
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.93
|7000000
|71.23
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.87
|6500000
|66.25
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2026
|-/-
|0.86
|6500000
|66.00
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.80
|6000000
|60.95
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.67
|5000000
|50.90
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2026
|-/-
|0.66
|5000000
|50.68
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA 2026
|-/-
|0.66
|5000000
|50.67
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.66
|5000000
|50.61
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2026
|-/-
|0.53
|4000000
|40.77
|Govt. Securities
|RAJASTHAN 2026
|-/-
|0.47
|3500000
|35.61
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra 2026
|-/-
|0.40
|3000000
|30.45
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.40
|3000000
|30.40
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|25.34
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|25.27
|Govt. Securities
|MAHARASHTRA SDL 2025
|-/-
|0.33
|2500000
|25.22
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.13
|1000000
|10.15
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|5.06
|Govt. Securities
|Andhra Pradesh 2026
|-/-
|0.07
|500000
|4.99
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.84
|0
|141.45
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.14
|0
|10.33
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.02
|0
|-1.45
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement