Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 30-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Dhawal Dalal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2298.61
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.2277
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.15 - If redeemed / switched out within 30 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment.
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.51
1.2
2.41
4.02
8.44
6.18
-
5.96
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
Edelweiss NIFTY PSU Bond Plus SDL Apr 2027 50 50 IF Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|8.92
|21000000
|205.15
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|8.54
|19500000
|196.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|6.57
|15000000
|151.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|5.46
|12500000
|125.44
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|4.83
|11000000
|111.04
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.58
|10500000
|105.42
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|4.03
|9200000
|92.74
|NCD
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.30
|3000000
|29.93
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|1.30
|3000000
|29.88
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|1.19
|2700000
|27.43
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|1.11
|2500000
|25.46
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|1.08
|2500000
|24.92
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.93
|2060000
|21.29
|NCD
|NHPC Ltd
|-/-
|0.87
|2000000
|19.97
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.13
|NCD
|H P C L
|-/-
|0.21
|500000
|4.88
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2027
|-/-
|9.53
|22000000
|219.04
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|4.64
|10500000
|106.74
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|3.99
|9000000
|91.70
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2027
|-/-
|3.35
|7500000
|77.02
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|3.32
|7500000
|76.24
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|2.88
|6500000
|66.23
|Govt. Securities
|WEST BENGAL 2027
|-/-
|2.65
|6000000
|60.96
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|2.42
|5500000
|55.75
|Govt. Securities
|TAMIL NADU 2027
|-/-
|2.21
|5000000
|50.82
|Govt. Securities
|HARYANA 2027
|-/-
|2.21
|5000000
|50.74
|Govt. Securities
|Bihar 2027
|-/-
|1.98
|4500000
|45.57
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.76
|4000000
|40.55
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|1.11
|2500000
|25.47
|Govt. Securities
|KARNATAKA 2027
|-/-
|1.10
|2500000
|25.35
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2027
|-/-
|1.09
|2500000
|25.13
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2027
|-/-
|0.88
|2000000
|20.29
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.44
|1000000
|10.14
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2027
|-/-
|0.22
|500000
|5.02
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|1.84
|0
|42.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.65
|0
|14.54
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|0.58
|0
|13.30
