Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 11-Oct-2024
Fund Manager
: Bharat Lahoti
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 157.64
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 31-Oct-2024
NAV [Rs.]
: 10
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units are redeemed/switched out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment - 0.10%. If the units are redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment - Nil.
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|5.72
|11413
|9.01
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|5.37
|24307
|8.46
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|5.36
|343230
|8.45
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|5.33
|15854
|8.40
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.33
|53306
|8.39
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|4.98
|10673
|7.85
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.96
|5613
|7.82
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.41
|14329
|6.95
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|4.04
|145888
|6.36
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.86
|19689
|6.08
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|3.60
|12263
|5.66
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.42
|21855
|5.38
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|3.23
|10905
|5.08
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|2.99
|82278
|4.71
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.71
|15693
|4.26
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.65
|11511
|4.17
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.30
|4679
|3.63
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.15
|838
|3.39
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.02
|26247
|3.18
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|1.89
|26951
|2.98
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.82
|28667
|2.86
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.80
|17040
|2.84
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.62
|2928
|2.55
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.57
|5004
|2.46
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.56
|7812
|2.45
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.48
|4951
|2.33
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.14
|8441
|1.79
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|1.04
|27912
|1.64
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.89
|5651
|1.40
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.82
|2240
|1.29
|Equity
|Amara Raja Ener.
|Auto Components
|0.80
|12954
|1.26
|Equity
|Castrol India
|Petroleum Products
|0.74
|55185
|1.17
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.72
|5547
|1.12
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.68
|21126
|1.08
|Equity
|Godfrey Phillips
|Cigarettes & Tobacco Products
|0.68
|2060
|1.06
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.65
|1299
|1.02
|Equity
|Natco Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.64
|13155
|1.01
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.63
|12458
|0.99
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.54
|3004
|0.85
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.47
|15106
|0.73
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.45
|14564
|0.70
|Equity
|Newgen Software
|IT - Software
|0.43
|7157
|0.67
|Equity
|BASF India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.41
|1490
|0.63
|Equity
|Caplin Point Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.36
|3155
|0.57
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.35
|9134
|0.55
|Equity
|Kirl. Brothers
|Industrial Products
|0.33
|3295
|0.52
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.33
|5521
|0.51
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|0.29
|13641
|0.46
|Equity
|Action Const.Eq.
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.27
|4120
|0.43
|Equity
|Garden Reach Sh.
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.27
|3343
|0.41
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|3.10
|0
|4.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-3.21
|0
|-5.07
