Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

11-Oct-2024

Fund Manager

Bharat Lahoti

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

157.64

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  31-Oct-2024

NAV [Rs.]

:  10

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units are redeemed/switched out on or before 30 days from the date of allotment - 0.10%. If the units are redeemed/switched out after 30 days from the date of allotment - Nil.

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Nifty500 Multicap Momentum Quality 50 Index Fund Reg IDCW Transfer- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles5.72114139.01
EquityTCSIT - Software5.37243078.46
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense5.363432308.45
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software5.33158548.40
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software5.33533068.39
EquityCoforgeIT - Software4.98106737.85
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables4.9656137.82
EquityTrentRetailing4.41143296.95
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages4.041458886.36
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense3.86196896.08
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment3.60122635.66
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products3.42218555.38
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software3.23109055.08
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment2.99822784.71
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.71156934.26
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets2.65115114.17
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software2.3046793.63
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels2.158383.39
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.02262473.18
EquityC D S LCapital Markets1.89269512.98
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.82286672.86
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.80170402.84
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.6229282.55
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.5750042.46
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.5678122.45
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.4849512.33
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing1.1484411.79
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets1.04279121.64
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8956511.40
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.8222401.29
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.80129541.26
EquityCastrol IndiaPetroleum Products0.74551851.17
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.7255471.12
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.68211261.08
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products0.6820601.06
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.6512991.02
EquityNatco PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.64131551.01
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.63124580.99
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies0.5430040.85
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing0.47151060.73
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.45145640.70
EquityNewgen SoftwareIT - Software0.4371570.67
EquityBASF IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4114900.63
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3631550.57
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment0.3591340.55
EquityKirl. BrothersIndustrial Products0.3332950.52
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.3355210.51
EquityBLS Internat.Leisure Services0.29136410.46
EquityAction Const.Eq.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.2741200.43
EquityGarden Reach Sh.Aerospace & Defense0.2733430.41
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-3.1004.88
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.210-5.07

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bharat Lahoti
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

