Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Invest wise with Expert advice
Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Avg
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Best
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
|Category Worst
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Overnight Fund Direct IDCW W RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|1.34
|500000
|4.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|75.11
|0
|279.99
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|14.75
|0
|54.99
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|8.73
|0
|32.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.05
|0
|0.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.05
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement