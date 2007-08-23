iifl-logo
Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Infotech

Launch Date

14-Feb-2024

Fund Manager

Sumanta Khan

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

620.35

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.1372

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 90 Days from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 90 Days from the date of allotment

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.5
-2.15
-16.38
-12.82
6.28
-
-
4.93
Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss Technology Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services9.5737815559.37
EquityInfosysIT - Software8.7932292254.49
Foreign EquityAPPLE INCSoftware Products7.022059743.53
Foreign EquityMICROSOFT CORPComputers Hardware & Equipments5.841045036.25
Foreign EquityNVIDIA CORPORATIONComputers Hardware & Equipments5.833314036.18
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software5.7924136335.91
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software5.7022441835.34
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software3.704332322.97
EquityTCSIT - Software2.845060517.62
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.7075510316.77
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software2.613465316.16
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.5610829715.85
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software2.3419689314.53
EquityMphasisIT - Software2.336434114.45
EquityCoforgeIT - Software2.311943414.30
Foreign EquityBROADCOM INCTelecom - Equipment & Accessories1.81643811.22
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.5970879.87
EquityCyientIT - Services1.46716849.08
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies1.46463199.02
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.36827688.43
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software1.321934248.20
EquityJSW EnergyPower1.171560497.24
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.15226247.15
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.031297076.40
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.8567575.24
EquityRategain TravelIT - Software0.801015274.97
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.75747464.63
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.75386384.62
EquityTejas NetworksTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.67588304.18
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.64332443.99
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.61945733.80
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense0.61264233.79
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.5467503.33
Foreign EquitySALESFORCE INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.5412893.35
Foreign EquityORACLE CORPORATIONComputers Hardware & Equipments0.5322763.30
Foreign EquityCISCO SYSTEMS INCTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.4651152.86
Foreign EquityIBMComputers - Software & Consulting0.4612862.83
Foreign EquityACCENTURE PLCSoftware Products0.438812.68
Foreign EquityADOBE INCSoftware Products0.386182.36
Foreign EquitySERVICENOW INC.Computers - Software & Consulting0.382892.34
Foreign EquityPALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.3630012.22
Foreign EquityTEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.3512822.19
Foreign EquityQUALCOMM INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.3515652.14
Foreign EquityINTUIT INCComputers - Software & Consulting0.333842.06
Foreign EquityADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INCSoftware Products0.3222631.97
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.28118171.71
Foreign EquityAPPLIED MATERIALS INCSoftware Products0.2611551.59
Foreign EquityPALO ALTO NETWORKS INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.249061.50
Foreign EquityANALOG DEVICES INCSoftware Products0.236951.39
Foreign EquityMICRON TECHNOLOGY INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.2115551.27
Foreign EquityINTEL CORPComputers - Software & Consulting0.2060111.24
Foreign EquityLAM RESEARCH CORPORATIONComputers Hardware & Equipments0.2018171.21
Foreign EquityKLA CORPComputers Hardware & Equipments0.191881.16
Foreign EquityCROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.193391.15
Foreign EquityARISTA NETWORKS INC.Software Products0.1813801.12
Foreign EquityAMPHENOL CORPSoftware Products0.1616840.98
Foreign EquityMOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.152340.90
Foreign EquitySYNOPSYS INCComputers - Software & Consulting0.142150.85
Foreign EquityFORTINET INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.138870.83
Foreign EquityCADENCE DESIGN SYS INCTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.133820.83
Foreign EquityDELL TECHNOLOGIES INCSoftware Products0.139200.82
Foreign EquityROPER TECHNOLOGIES INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.121500.76
Foreign EquityAUTODESK INCSoftware Products0.123020.72
Foreign EquityNXP SEMICONDUCTORS NVComputers Hardware & Equipments0.103430.64
Foreign EquityTE CONNECTIVITY PLCComputers - Software & Consulting0.094260.57
Foreign EquityFAIR ISAAC CORPComputers Hardware & Equipments0.09340.56
Foreign EquityCOGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONSTelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.086940.50
Foreign EquityCORNING INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.0810910.47
Foreign EquityGARTNER INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.071050.45
Foreign EquityMICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.067390.38
Foreign EquityHP INCComputers - Software & Consulting0.0613350.36
Foreign EquityANSYS INCSoftware Products0.061220.35
Foreign EquityMONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEM INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.06660.35
Foreign EquityKEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.052420.33
Foreign EquityTYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC.Computers Hardware & Equipments0.05600.31
Foreign EquityHEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COIT Enabled Services0.0518160.31
Foreign EquityCDW CORP/DETelecom - Equipment & Accessories0.051870.29
Foreign EquityNETAPP INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.042870.25
Foreign EquityON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATIONComputers Hardware & Equipments0.045990.24
Foreign EquityFIRST SOLAR INCComputers Hardware & Equipments0.031420.16
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services1.6110.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-2.21013.68
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0700.50
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Sumanta Khan
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

