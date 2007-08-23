Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2024
Fund Manager
: Sumanta Khan
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 620.35
Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.9468
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If the Units are redeemed / switched out on or before 90 Days from the date of allotment Nil - If the Units are redeemed / switched out after 90 Days from the date of allotment
Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.53
-2.3
-16.73
-13.57
4.44
-
-
3.1
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Edelweiss Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|9.57
|378155
|59.37
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|8.79
|322922
|54.49
|Foreign Equity
|APPLE INC
|Software Products
|7.02
|20597
|43.53
|Foreign Equity
|MICROSOFT CORP
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|5.84
|10450
|36.25
|Foreign Equity
|NVIDIA CORPORATION
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|5.83
|33140
|36.18
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|5.79
|241363
|35.91
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.70
|224418
|35.34
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|3.70
|43323
|22.97
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.84
|50605
|17.62
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.70
|755103
|16.77
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.61
|34653
|16.16
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.56
|108297
|15.85
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.34
|196893
|14.53
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.33
|64341
|14.45
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.31
|19434
|14.30
|Foreign Equity
|BROADCOM INC
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|1.81
|6438
|11.22
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.59
|7087
|9.87
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|1.46
|71684
|9.08
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.46
|46319
|9.02
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.36
|82768
|8.43
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|1.32
|193424
|8.20
|Equity
|JSW Energy
|Power
|1.17
|156049
|7.24
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.15
|22624
|7.15
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.03
|129707
|6.40
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|0.85
|6757
|5.24
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|IT - Software
|0.80
|101527
|4.97
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.75
|74746
|4.63
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|0.75
|38638
|4.62
|Equity
|Tejas Networks
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.67
|58830
|4.18
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.64
|33244
|3.99
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.61
|94573
|3.80
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.61
|26423
|3.79
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.54
|6750
|3.33
|Foreign Equity
|SALESFORCE INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.54
|1289
|3.35
|Foreign Equity
|ORACLE CORPORATION
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.53
|2276
|3.30
|Foreign Equity
|CISCO SYSTEMS INC
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.46
|5115
|2.86
|Foreign Equity
|IBM
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.46
|1286
|2.83
|Foreign Equity
|ACCENTURE PLC
|Software Products
|0.43
|881
|2.68
|Foreign Equity
|ADOBE INC
|Software Products
|0.38
|618
|2.36
|Foreign Equity
|SERVICENOW INC.
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.38
|289
|2.34
|Foreign Equity
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.36
|3001
|2.22
|Foreign Equity
|TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.35
|1282
|2.19
|Foreign Equity
|QUALCOMM INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.35
|1565
|2.14
|Foreign Equity
|INTUIT INC
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.33
|384
|2.06
|Foreign Equity
|ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC
|Software Products
|0.32
|2263
|1.97
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.28
|11817
|1.71
|Foreign Equity
|APPLIED MATERIALS INC
|Software Products
|0.26
|1155
|1.59
|Foreign Equity
|PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.24
|906
|1.50
|Foreign Equity
|ANALOG DEVICES INC
|Software Products
|0.23
|695
|1.39
|Foreign Equity
|MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.21
|1555
|1.27
|Foreign Equity
|INTEL CORP
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.20
|6011
|1.24
|Foreign Equity
|LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.20
|1817
|1.21
|Foreign Equity
|KLA CORP
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.19
|188
|1.16
|Foreign Equity
|CROWDSTRIKE HOLDINGS INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.19
|339
|1.15
|Foreign Equity
|ARISTA NETWORKS INC.
|Software Products
|0.18
|1380
|1.12
|Foreign Equity
|AMPHENOL CORP
|Software Products
|0.16
|1684
|0.98
|Foreign Equity
|MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.15
|234
|0.90
|Foreign Equity
|SYNOPSYS INC
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.14
|215
|0.85
|Foreign Equity
|FORTINET INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.13
|887
|0.83
|Foreign Equity
|CADENCE DESIGN SYS INC
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.13
|382
|0.83
|Foreign Equity
|DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC
|Software Products
|0.13
|920
|0.82
|Foreign Equity
|ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.12
|150
|0.76
|Foreign Equity
|AUTODESK INC
|Software Products
|0.12
|302
|0.72
|Foreign Equity
|NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.10
|343
|0.64
|Foreign Equity
|TE CONNECTIVITY PLC
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.09
|426
|0.57
|Foreign Equity
|FAIR ISAAC CORP
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.09
|34
|0.56
|Foreign Equity
|COGNIZANT TECH SOLUTIONS
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.08
|694
|0.50
|Foreign Equity
|CORNING INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.08
|1091
|0.47
|Foreign Equity
|GARTNER INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.07
|105
|0.45
|Foreign Equity
|MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.06
|739
|0.38
|Foreign Equity
|HP INC
|Computers - Software & Consulting
|0.06
|1335
|0.36
|Foreign Equity
|ANSYS INC
|Software Products
|0.06
|122
|0.35
|Foreign Equity
|MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEM INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.06
|66
|0.35
|Foreign Equity
|KEYSIGHT TECHNOLOGIES INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.05
|242
|0.33
|Foreign Equity
|TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.05
|60
|0.31
|Foreign Equity
|HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE CO
|IT Enabled Services
|0.05
|1816
|0.31
|Foreign Equity
|CDW CORP/DE
|Telecom - Equipment & Accessories
|0.05
|187
|0.29
|Foreign Equity
|NETAPP INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.04
|287
|0.25
|Foreign Equity
|ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.04
|599
|0.24
|Foreign Equity
|FIRST SOLAR INC
|Computers Hardware & Equipments
|0.03
|142
|0.16
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.61
|1
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|C C I
|-/-
|2.21
|0
|13.68
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.07
|0
|0.50
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Accrued Interest
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
