Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

AMC

Edelweiss Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Global Funds - Foreign FOF

Launch Date

17-Jul-2013

Fund Manager

Bhavesh Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

180.66

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  33.9177

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-2.07
-5.01
-0.73
1.2
9
10.07
19.49
11.24
Category Avg
-2.85
-3.89
0.9
-2.49
6.29
5.17
13.51
6.35
Category Best
0.63
12.31
26.77
15.7
46.46
14.93
22.92
24.47
Category Worst
-8.73
-16.25
-13.84
-16.16
-11.59
-7.38
4.62
-5.12

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Mutual Fund Investments
Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)JPMORGAN F-JPM US VALUE-I AC-/-99.5952819179.93
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoC C I-/-0.8401.51
Cash & Cash EquivalentAccrued Interest-/-0.0000.00
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.430-0.78

Key information

Fund House:
Edelweiss Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
23-Aug-2007
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,65,515.83
Trustee/s:
Eedelweiss Trusteeship Co, Ms. Kamala Kantharaj
Chairman:
Rujan Panjwani
CEO / MD:
Ms. Radhika Gupta
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr.Bhavesh Jain
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. Jehzeel Master
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mayur Jadhav, Mr. Abdulla Chaudhari
Fund Manager/s:
Bhavesh Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Edelwiess House, Off.C.S.T. Road, Kalina, Mumbai - 400 098.
Contact Nos:
022 40979737
Fax:
022 40979878
Email:
EMFHelp@Edelweissmf.com
Website:
www.edelweissmf.com

