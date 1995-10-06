Franklin Build India Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin Build India Fund G
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 10-Jul-2009
Fund Manager
: Ajay Argal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2406.47
Franklin Build India Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 129.2894
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: <5 Crs: 1%(For redemption within 1 year of allotment), => 5Crs: 1% (For redemption within 6 months of allotment)
Franklin Build India Fund G- NAV Chart
Franklin Build India Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
9.47
-7.48
-10.42
4.38
26.51
37.21
17.84
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Franklin Build India Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin Build India Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|9.46
|720000
|227.79
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|6.00
|1200000
|144.49
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|5.58
|300000
|134.31
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.33
|4125000
|128.47
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.23
|1050000
|126.01
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|4.68
|5000000
|112.62
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.63
|710000
|111.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.79
|900000
|91.39
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.50
|3365000
|84.41
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|2.81
|2000000
|67.84
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|2.73
|547553
|65.73
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.36
|185000
|56.79
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|2.25
|3100000
|54.25
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|2.25
|3950000
|54.19
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|2.07
|500000
|49.97
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|2.07
|2000000
|49.97
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.00
|335000
|48.20
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.97
|175000
|47.56
|Equity
|ION Exchange
|Other Utilities
|1.97
|950000
|47.49
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.91
|1425000
|46.07
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.87
|266526
|45.03
|Equity
|Amber Enterp.
|Consumer Durables
|1.87
|80000
|45.02
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.71
|1000000
|41.38
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.64
|575000
|39.60
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.53
|100000
|36.90
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.52
|1550000
|36.78
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|1.46
|180000
|35.36
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.37
|575197
|33.13
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.25
|485000
|30.24
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.24
|615000
|30.03
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.21
|436707
|29.32
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.99
|20000
|23.89
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.98
|1525000
|23.79
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.87
|3500000
|20.95
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.72
|180000
|17.53
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.58
|317957
|14.10
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|0.38
|97590
|9.24
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.24
|63500
|5.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.77
|0
|139.06
