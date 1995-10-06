iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G

AMC

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

16-Aug-2022

Fund Manager

Rajasa Kakulavarapu

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2384.04

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.6878

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Upto 10% of the units may be redeemed without any exit load within 1 year from the date of allotment. 1.00% - If redeemed on or before limit shall be 1 year from the date of allotment Nil - If redeemed after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.29
3.49
-2.84
-1.5
7.54
-
-
12.96
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Franklin India Balanced Advantage Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn50,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SRF65,000
SKF India20,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks6.68920050159.38
EquityICICI BankBanks4.68927500111.68
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.5550180084.68
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.1948572576.26
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.0222830072.23
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9859300071.16
EquityAxis BankBanks2.6261590062.54
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.5138000059.85
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.91291950045.55
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.8571215044.19
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.8263225043.54
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.563685037.32
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.5629000037.24
EquityNTPCPower1.47112600035.06
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4722000035.05
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.295100030.86
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.2795000030.50
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.27137000030.42
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.19208510028.60
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.1527900027.62
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.152300027.47
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.0340450024.61
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.9938000023.79
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.8785000020.93
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg0.879500020.80
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.8514000020.49
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.7812500018.59
EquityLemon Tree HotelLeisure Services0.76150000018.25
EquityERIS LifesciencePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7415000017.74
EquityAmara Raja Ener.Auto Components0.6917000016.64
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables0.692950016.60
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.6313500015.20
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.6319700015.03
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & Other Products0.6225000015.01
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.6147479214.73
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.585700014.03
EquityO N G COil0.5660000013.51
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels0.5610000013.42
EquityIntellect DesignIT - Software0.5118500012.31
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services0.519400012.26
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.5037500012.12
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.4616493011.07
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.4355000010.44
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4225005510.11
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.41503189.80
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.40965729.64
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.29500007.00
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.271150126.62
EquityElecon Engg.CoIndustrial Manufacturing0.221300005.38
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsICICI Home Fin-/-2.27500054.22
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-2.16500051.63
Corporate DebtsMankind Pharma-/-2.16500051.61
Corporate DebtsSummit Digitel.-/-2.14500051.14
Corporate DebtsREC Ltd-/-1.59700038.08
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.25300030.01
Corporate DebtsLIC Housing Fin.-/-1.11250026.61
Corporate DebtsONGC Petro Add.-/-1.11250026.55
Corporate DebtsCredila Fin-/-1.09250026.20
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.09250026.06
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.08250025.84
Corporate DebtsKotak Mahindra P-/-1.07250025.69
Corporate DebtsPipeline Infra-/-1.07250025.68
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-1.0725025.64
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-1.0625025.40
Corporate DebtsBajaj Housing-/-0.9020021.46
Corporate DebtsICICI Bank-/-0.8420020.24
Corporate DebtsI R F C-/-0.66150015.88
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.43100010.32
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.87200000020.81
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.204800004.95
Derivative Investments
DerivativesMargin on Derivatives-/-3.59085.81
Money Market Investments
Certificate of DepositsAxis Bank-/-1.95100046.68
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.76089.85

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Oct-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,14,015.27
Trustee/s:
Franklin Templetion Trust, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty, Ms. Sandra Martyres
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Sanjay Sapre
Director/s:
Mr. Ankush Gadi, Mr.Avnish Bhatnagar, Juzer Tambawalla, Sridhar Iyer, Vitthal Dehadray, Pradeep Rajasekharan, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Saurabh Gangrade
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Rini K Krishnan
Fund Manager/s:
Rajasa Kakulavarapu
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Tower 2, 12th and 13h Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-67519100
Fax:
022-66490622/66490627
Email:
service@franklintempleton.com
Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.