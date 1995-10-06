Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 02-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Chandni Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 587.34
Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 11.3922
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50% - In respect of each purchase on Units, if redeemed / switched out within 6 months from the date of allotment. Nil - In respect of each purchase of Units, if redeemed / switched out after 6 months from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.72
1.52
2.57
3.03
7.22
6.35
5.96
7.69
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Banking PSU Debt Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|India Infra Fin
|-/-
|8.65
|5000
|50.30
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Bank
|-/-
|6.10
|350
|35.49
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|5.62
|6000
|32.67
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|5.23
|3000
|30.41
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.65
|2500
|27.03
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|4.58
|2500
|26.67
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|4.51
|2500
|26.24
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|4.39
|2500
|25.54
|Corporate Debts
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|4.38
|250
|25.47
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|4.36
|2500
|25.35
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|4.35
|2500
|25.28
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|3.69
|20
|21.48
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|3.65
|2000
|21.23
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|3.59
|2000
|20.87
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.45
|2000
|20.06
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|2.73
|1500
|15.89
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|2.71
|1500
|15.78
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|1.85
|1000
|10.77
|Corporate Debts
|I R F C
|-/-
|1.83
|1000
|10.65
|Corporate Debts
|Natl. Hous. Bank
|-/-
|1.83
|1000
|10.63
|Corporate Debts
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.92
|5
|5.38
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.14
|4000000
|41.54
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|4.45
|2500000
|25.91
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|0.96
|552560
|5.58
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|0.60
|350000
|3.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|3.32
|0
|19.34
