Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Income Funds
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rahul Goswami
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 753.56
Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.0238
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 0.50 - In respect of each purchase of units redeemed within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - In respect of each purchase of units redeemed above 1 year from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- NAV Chart
Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.69
1.55
2.58
4.56
9.07
7.11
6.64
8.55
|Category Avg
0.64
1.94
2.98
4.37
9.42
7.18
6.82
7.01
|Category Best
3.98
9.03
15.53
17.75
55.57
36.95
14.92
17.59
|Category Worst
-2.73
-2.2
-1.22
0.19
1.12
1.58
3.67
0.55
Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Latest Dividends
Franklin India Corporate Debt Fund Direct IDCW M- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 10000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|7.04
|500
|52.41
|Corporate Debts
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|6.95
|5000
|51.74
|Corporate Debts
|Pipeline Infra
|-/-
|6.91
|5000
|51.46
|Corporate Debts
|Summit Digitel.
|-/-
|6.88
|5000
|51.21
|Corporate Debts
|ICICI Home Fin
|-/-
|6.76
|5000
|50.32
|Corporate Debts
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|6.58
|9000
|49.01
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.64
|2500
|27.10
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|3.63
|2500
|27.03
|Corporate Debts
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|3.61
|2500
|26.92
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|3.57
|2500
|26.62
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.49
|2500
|26.03
|Corporate Debts
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|3.39
|2500
|25.28
|Corporate Debts
|Jamnagar Utiliti
|-/-
|3.38
|250
|25.20
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|3.36
|2500
|25.08
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.85
|2000
|21.23
|Corporate Debts
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|2.80
|2000
|20.88
|Corporate Debts
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.78
|200
|20.69
|Corporate Debts
|ONGC Petro Add.
|-/-
|2.04
|1500
|15.20
|Corporate Debts
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|1.43
|1000
|10.69
|Corporate Debts
|Sikka Ports
|-/-
|0.69
|50
|5.15
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|7.67
|5500000
|57.11
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2034
|-/-
|3.48
|2500000
|25.91
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2037
|-/-
|0.75
|552560
|5.58
|Govt. Securities
|West Bengal 2038
|-/-
|0.47
|350000
|3.53
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|5.46
|0
|40.64
