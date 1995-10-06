Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G
Summary Info
Fund Name
:
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G
AMC
:
Type
: Open
Category
:
Launch Date
: 05-Apr-2025
Fund Manager
:
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
:
Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 156.7047
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G- NAV Chart
Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
3.51
-2.2
-2.1
6.77
12.69
18.21
13.8
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoFs G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India Flexi Cap Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|46.93
|3638898
|576.56
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Short Term Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|26.21
|50859270
|322.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI Short Term Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|26.16
|97577174
|321.41
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India STI Plan-Retail Plan-SP3-Dir(G)
|-/-
|0.02
|1211
|0.31
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India DAF-SP3-Dir (G) (Wound up)
|-/-
|-3.69
|1483903
|1.50
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Franklin India STI Plan-Retail Plan-SP3-Dir(G)
|-/-
|-3.78
|1370528
|1.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.66
|0
|8.16
