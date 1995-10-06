iifl-logo
Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G

AMC

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

17-Jan-2005

Fund Manager

R Janakiraman

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

3121.12

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  171.4467

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed / switched ut withn 3 years of allotment.

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G- NAV Chart

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.11
5.07
-7.72
-10.44
7.77
12.49
27.99
15.18
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Franklin India Equity Advantage Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
APL Apollo Tubes3,53,006
Kaynes Tech80,839
Hexaware Tech.3,53,260

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Delhivery15,93,465
IndusInd Bank3,53,821
P I Industries47,591

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.55820862142.20
EquityAxis BankBanks3.351031936104.79
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.9376384891.66
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.74385121585.53
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products2.6381951282.37
EquitySwiggyRetailing2.60242680781.21
EquitySBI CardsFinance2.5695482780.09
EquityTCSIT - Software2.4321827176.02
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components2.42153158575.64
EquityAU Small FinanceBanks2.29126367771.48
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.17318443767.80
EquityICICI BankBanks2.1355359866.65
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.1246379466.34
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.1228743166.30
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.0325829163.65
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.0337580563.54
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.0032941562.68
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.0023063362.68
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.9832042162.04
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9720944961.74
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.9798418461.61
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.978358461.53
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & Other Products1.9763835161.51
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.9623764461.43
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.9060793059.46
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.879649158.40
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software1.8510900157.81
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software1.8436486757.46
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components1.8232210956.87
EquityINDIA SHELTE FINFinance1.7575227054.69
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.7422006154.44
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.6235300650.79
EquityTrentRetailing1.549921648.13
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.5046922546.83
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4619938245.67
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure1.40171569243.70
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components1.37910947242.81
EquityGodrej AgrovetFood Products1.3659618142.63
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products1.3413632741.85
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.3241579341.50
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.30119718840.60
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.2641716539.50
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software1.248334838.88
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products1.159782336.09
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing1.078083933.50
EquityAadhar Hsg. Fin.Finance1.0284405732.13
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.0110014731.68
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.0018514831.24
EquityHexaware Tech.IT - Software0.9135326028.55
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.9145800328.42
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.8010189525.08
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7714674324.12
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.7492384223.17
Foreign EquityCognizant Technology Solutions Corp., AIT - Services0.512192015.99
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.371162411.77
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.09096.55

Key information

Fund House:
Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
06-Oct-1995
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,14,015.27
Trustee/s:
Franklin Templetion Trust, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty, Ms. Sandra Martyres
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
Mr. Sanjay Sapre
Director/s:
Mr. Ankush Gadi, Mr.Avnish Bhatnagar, Juzer Tambawalla, Sridhar Iyer, Vitthal Dehadray, Pradeep Rajasekharan, Mrs. Shilpa Shetty
Compliance Officer/s:
Saurabh Gangrade
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Rini K Krishnan
Fund Manager/s:
R Janakiraman
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
Tower 2, 12th and 13h Floor, Senapati Bapat Marg, Elphinstone Road(West), Mumbai-400013
Contact Nos:
022-67519100
Fax:
022-66490622/66490627
Email:
service@franklintempleton.com
Website:
www.franklintempletonindia.com

