Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW
AMC
: Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Global Funds - FM Debt
Launch Date
: 17-Jan-2012
Fund Manager
: Sandeep Manam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3892.23
Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 62.6546
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - In respect of each purchase of Units, if redeemed / swtiched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the Units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW- NAV Chart
Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-6.93
-12.18
-15
-9.83
-2
6.11
15.29
14.98
|Category Avg
-6.93
-12.15
-14.9
-9.62
-1.54
6.64
15.87
15.46
|Category Best
-6.92
-12.11
-14.8
-9.41
-1.09
7.16
16.44
15.94
|Category Worst
-6.93
-12.18
-15
-9.83
-2
6.12
15.3
14.98
Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Franklin India Feeder Franklin U S Opp IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Foreign Mutual Funds (Equity Fund)
|Franklin U.S. Opportunities Fund, Class I (Acc)
|-/-
|98.89
|4610336
|3,849.26
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.10
|0
|42.95
